Highway 101 improvements aim to ease future traffic along South Coast

Traffic backups and construction delays along Highway 101 have become a daily frustration for many Central Coast commuters as work continues on a year-long freeway expansion project stretching from Carpinteria into Santa Barbara.

The project will create more than 10 miles of continuous carpool lanes while also upgrading bridges, ramps and other aging infrastructure along one of the region’s busiest transportation corridors.

For some workers, the construction has already affected their daily routines.

“There’s been times where I’ve actually been late because of the road construction, it’s held up traffic on the freeway,” said Virginia Gonzalez, a retail worker who commutes through the area.

Montecito retail worker Zack Klontz said traffic congestion has noticeably changed the drive along the coast.

“I liked the pretty drive that didn’t have the long traffic,” Klontz said. “There’s times when I don’t notice it at all, and times I really notice it.”

Transportation officials say the construction is necessary to modernize a freeway originally designed in the 1950s.

“Freeways in general have a lifespan,” said Kirsten Ayars, spokesperson for the Highway 101 project on behalf of the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments and Caltrans. “They don’t last forever; they get a lot of heavy wear and tear.”

Ayars said maintaining and updating older freeway infrastructure is critical as traffic demands continue to increase across the South Coast.

According to project officials, the overall Highway 101 widening effort is expected to cost about $700 million. Construction on the first phase began more than a decade ago, with the initial widening segment completed in 2012.

Current work includes both daytime and overnight construction, depending on the phase of the project.

Several portions of the freeway expansion have already been completed, and officials say the additional lanes are expected to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion once the project is finished.

The project is expected to be completed by late 2028.

