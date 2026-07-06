Highway 101 paving project begins Monday near Solvang and Buellton

A paving project on Highway 101 between Solvang and Buellton will create traffic delays and lane closures between July 6 and August 21.

Caltrans crews will be pavement grinding and paving on Highway 101 from south of the Santa Rosa Road overcrossing to just north of Old Coast Highway.

The work schedule for the southbound lanes will be between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on the northbound lanes between 5 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Officials say travelers can expect road closures on both lanes, speeds reduced to 55 mph, and delays of up to 10 minutes.