Highway 101 rest area closes ahead of 4th of July holiday weekend

Drivers planning to hit the road for the Fourth of July holiday should be aware that a rest area along Highway 101 has closed, limiting one of the highway's regular stops during one of the busiest travel times of the year.

The closure begins Wednesday, July 1, and is expected to remain in effect through October 1 because of a lack of available water needed for full operation of the facility.

Drivers traveling for Independence Day are encouraged to plan ahead by identifying alternate places to stop for rest, fuel, food, and restroom breaks before beginning their trip.

Officials say the rest area will remain closed until a reliable water supply is restored. No reopening is expected before October 1.

Drivers are reminded to stay alert and use designated alternate facilities along their route while the closure is in effect.