Highway 154 vegetation work to cause delays starting Friday

Drivers along Highway 154 should expect delays beginning Friday, Nov. 6, as Caltrans starts a vegetation control project in Santa Barbara County.

Crews will remove vegetation and brush along a 40-mile stretch of the highway between the Highway 101 junction and an area just west of Highway 192. The work is weather permitting.

One-way reversing traffic control will be in place Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with delays of up to 15 minutes.

The project is part of California’s Wildfire and Forest Resilience Action Plan and is intended to reduce wildfire risk along the state highway system.

Crews are removing an average of 8,000 to 10,000 pounds of dense brush each day. The $1 million project is expected to be completed by Jan. 8, 2027.