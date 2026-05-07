Increase in bear sightings seen as positive for species conservation efforts

Residents across California are reporting an increase in bear sightings this spring, including recent encounters in Arroyo Grande and parts of Santa Barbara County.

“This time of year, I’m aware of the rattlesnakes,” said Mill Duncan, a Santa Barbara County resident. “We live here and have a lot of wildlife, and bears have gotten into my neighbors’ chickens.”

Wildlife experts say the rise in sightings is tied to both seasonal behavior and conservation efforts that have helped black bear populations recover.

“It’s a good sign,” said Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant, a wildlife ecologist. “It means all of the great conservation work that has been done to protect the species and actually restore the population are going well. In the spring, black bears are moving around a lot; they are actually traveling the most.”

Wynn-Grant said bears are naturally searching for food after the winter months and can become accustomed to human environments if food sources are easily accessible.

“If a black bear is in the garbage can or eating out of your bird feeder, it can habituate them to human presence and human food,” she said. “But it is a very natural thing to do, so it’s on humans to manage their resources safely for bears.”

Experts recommend securing trash cans, removing outdoor food sources and protecting livestock or chickens to help prevent encounters.

For people hiking in areas where bears may be present, staying calm during an encounter is critical.

“If you are alone and encounter a black bear, back away slowly,” Wynn-Grant said. “Do not approach the bear, do not run, do not try to threaten the bear. Use a big voice, make yourself look intimidating while you’re exiting the area.”

Wildlife experts also recommend carrying bear spray while hiking in remote areas.

WATCH: Bear sightings surprise Arroyo Grande residents