Interactive Santa Barbara Zoo exhibit aims to boost conservation awareness

A new interactive space at the Santa Barbara Zoo is aiming to connect visitors with conservation through hands-on activities, art and community involvement.

Zoo officials say the goal is to show that even small actions can make a difference in protecting wildlife and the environment.

“We’re relying on our community to make sure we’re shifting the needle for conservation, and we’re hoping this can be their path to making a difference,” said Nadya Seal Faith, a conservationist with the Santa Barbara Zoo.

Officials say that connection is especially important this time of year, as more people head to local beaches during the summer.

“This is a digestible and fun way that makes them feel connected to that animal as well,” Seal Faith said. “We know caring for species and providing care for them makes people really passionate, and I think that’s what we’re looking for building those connections with those animals.”

The interactive space also serves as a call to action, encouraging visitors to take what they learn and apply it in their daily lives.

“You can do something as simple as a beach cleanup,” said Brittany Carlisle, Education Manager at the Santa Barbara Zoo. “You can take pictures of yourself doing the beach cleanup, and you can take bits of that and bring it here, and take what would be threats to wildlife and transform it into an art piece.”

The Santa Barbara Zoo is also the first zoo ambassador for the Protecting Blue Whales and Blue Skies program, which works to reduce ship strikes on whales and improve air quality along the California coast by encouraging slower, safer shipping speeds.