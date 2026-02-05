International film festival returns, drawing celebrities and visitors to Santa Barbara

The buzz of Hollywood has arrived along State Street as the 41st annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival gets underway, drawing tens of thousands of movie lovers, filmmakers and celebrities to the city.

The festival is an annual showcase of international and independent films, featuring premieres, filmmaker panels and high-profile tributes throughout downtown Santa Barbara.

Just across the street from one of the festival’s theaters, staff at Carlito’s Café and Cantina say they are preparing for an influx of visitors.

“People will reserve tables weeks ahead just to see the artists coming or going to the movies,” said Sandra Lombardo, a hostess at the restaurant. “They really enjoy it. "

"Things have been rough here in downtown Santa Barbara, and we’re hoping this becomes a beacon, bringing a lot of customers back to savor downtown,” said Roger Durling, executive director of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

The festival runs through Saturday, Feb. 14.

