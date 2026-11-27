The Santa Barbara Police Department and Santa Barbara County Health Department released their findings following an investigation into the multiple illnesses reported during the 2026 Santa Barbara Half-Marathon. They determined that there was nothing suspicious or criminal about the illnesses. Instead, officials say they were heat-related.

Approximately 7,500 people participated in the race on November 8, and 30 of them received medical treatment, according to the Health Department.

30 Santa Barbara Half Marathon runners treated by medical personnel

Because of the large number of people who needed emergency aid, the police department launched an investigation to determine if there was anything suspicious about the illnesses. This reportedly included interviews with participants, a review of medical and toxicology testing done at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, forensic lab toxicology testing, and a comparison of weather conditions between the 2025 and 2026 events.

Police say blood samples were run through a standard 12-panel drug screen and were also tested for ketamine, psilocybin, and kratom. However, the forensic toxicology results were negative, and police say there was no evidence that the participants had been exposed to any illicit or foreign substances.

Officials say the race electrolyte stations were inspected by County Health and Environmental Health Services personnel twice before the event with no violations found.

According to the County Health and police investigation, temperatures during the 2025 race ranged between 58 and 60 degrees throughout most of the morning. However, during the 2026 race, temperatures had increased to 76 degrees by 9 a.m. with little wind, and the high temperature that day was 83 degrees.

"The collective findings are consistent with heat-related illness and indicate that significant differences in weather and environmental conditions, combined with the physical demands of the event, likely contributed," Health Department and police officials said in a joint press release. "Although the investigation cannot definitively establish the cause of every individual medical incident, it found no evidence of an ongoing threat to public health or safety."