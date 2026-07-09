Isla Vista business owner faces toughest summer in six years as students leave town

The streets of Isla Vista are noticeably quieter this summer. Bike racks that are typically filled with bicycles now sit nearly empty, reflecting the departure of thousands of UC Santa Barbara students for summer break.

For local businesses that rely on student customers, the seasonal exodus has led to a sharp decline in sales.

"To be honest, this summer has been one of the slowest summers in the six years we've owned the business," said Dana Cornalino, owner of Deli Mart.

Cornalino said about 75% of Deli Mart's customer base is made up of students, making the summer months especially challenging. Despite the slowdown, she said the store remains committed to serving year-round residents.

"They can all purchase with their EBTs, so it's really important to us to serve the community in need and people looking for food," she said.

Other businesses in Isla Vista are experiencing similar challenges.

Ana Amaral, owner of Oakberry, said business is much stronger when students are in town. During the summer, the shop has adjusted its operations to manage the slower pace.

"But when the students are here, it's a good time to sell, so we make some adjustments to survive," Amaral said.

Those adjustments include reducing operating hours and pursuing new partnerships to attract customers.

"We are trying some partnerships, but it's so slow," Amaral said.

Business owners say they are looking forward to the return of students in the fall, when Isla Vista's streets become busier, bike racks fill once again, and customer traffic returns to the businesses that depend on the academic calendar.

