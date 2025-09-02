Isla Vista man arrested for sexual assault

Sheriff’s detectives have arrested a 22-year-old Isla Vista man in connection with a violent sexual assault and are urging potential witnesses to come forward.

On Saturday, August 30 at approximately 9:30 a.m., Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a sexual assault that had occurred earlier that morning in the 6500-block of Trigo Road.

According to investigators, the survivor endured a physical and sexual assault over the course of several hours.

Authorities say at one point during the attack, she managed to escape into a common area before being forced back into the apartment. Authorities say the survivor and the suspect know each other.

Later that day, at 5:42 p.m., detectives arrested Damian Silverio, 22, of Isla Vista.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on multiple felony charges including kidnap to commit rape, rape by force or fear, false imprisonment, criminal threats, domestic violence, and preventing a victim from calling 911. Silverio is currently being held without bail.

Detectives believe that there may be witnesses who have not yet come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Ellis at (805) 681-4150. Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips online at sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip or call the anonymous tip line at (805) 681-4171.