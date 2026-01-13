Kate Hudson to receive award at local film festival

On Tuesday, it was announced that actress Kate Hudson will be honored with the Arlington Artist of the Year Award at the 41st annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

The award will be presented during an in-person tribute and career retrospective on Friday, February 13.

The evening will spotlight Hudson’s performance in Song Sung Blue, for which she has earned Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations.

The celebration will also recognize Hudson’s more than two-decade career in comedy, drama, and musical performances.

In Song Sung Blue, Hudson stars opposite Hugh Jackman as part of a struggling couple who rediscover love and purpose while performing as a Neil Diamond tribute band.

Critics have praised Hudson for delivering one of the most nuanced performances of her career.

“We fell in love with her in Almost Famous more than 25 years ago...” said SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling.

The Arlington Artist of the Year Award honors Santa Barbara’s historic Arlington Theatre.

Actor Timothée Chalamet received the inaugural award in 2025.