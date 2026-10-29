King tides bring unusually high-water levels to Santa Barbara coast

King tides are bringing unusually high water levels to the Santa Barbara coast, affecting beach conditions and raising concerns about potential coastal flooding and erosion.

While king tides do not necessarily produce bigger waves, higher water levels can push wave action farther up the beach, particularly when combined with large swells.

For some local surfers, the conditions have been less than ideal.

“I know it’s Santa Barbara. It’s not like the best wave. I’ve heard Carpinteria is better,” said Santa Barbara resident Borjen Mihajalvoski.

Despite the current conditions, local surf shop employees say better surfing opportunities could arrive in the coming weeks as winter swells move into the area.

“But the winter should be filled with good surf ... in the next two weeks. We already have, like, a good forecast from the northwest swell,” said Bau Difiore, store manager at Mollusk Surf Shop.

For now, Difiore said surfers should remain patient and adapt to changing ocean conditions.

“Surfing is all about being present. We’re just gonna be patient and wait and see before reacting to any situation we are dealt with,” Difiore said.

As high tides continue along the coast, beachgoers should stay alert to changing water levels and use caution in areas vulnerable to flooding and erosion.