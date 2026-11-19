La Casa de la Raza, a longtime community center in the heart of Santa Barbara, is preparing to close its doors as the city takes ownership of the historic property and plans renovations.

The closure will affect the Restorative Justice Education Center, which operates inside the building and provides critical resources to hundreds of community members.

The building, which dates back roughly 250 years, shows visible signs of wear and needs significant repairs. City officials plan to rehabilitate the property while preserving its future as a community center.

“We understand the need to close so it can get rehabbed and fixed,” said Jacqueline Karlsen, leader of the Restorative Justice Education Center.

Karlsen said approximately 300 people currently visit the center for assistance, including access to food through its pantry and immigration legal services.

She hopes the city will help ensure those services remain available during the transition.

“We hope that the city of Santa Barbara will help the community, step into the challenge as they step up in ownership,” Karlsen said.

The city has said it wants the building to continue serving the community. However, it does not plan to operate the center itself. Instead, officials intend to seek a nonprofit partner to manage the property and oversee future programming.

For volunteers and community members, the center has become an important place for neighbors to support one another.

“When the community is dropping off food, it's so warming. It brings your faith in humanity back, and you can see your community stepping up in a time of need,” said Ashley Farrell, a volunteer.

Karlsen said the center's work extends beyond food assistance and legal services. Volunteers also help people navigate difficult situations, including finding resources and providing addresses where individuals separated from family members can seek assistance.

Those services have become especially important to people who depend on the center for support.

While the city's rehabilitation plans signal a new chapter for the historic property, questions remain about what will happen to the programs and the people who rely on them.

As the closure approaches, there is still no confirmed plan for where the center's food pantry and immigration legal services will operate during the transition.

For the roughly 300 people who turn to La Casa de la Raza for help, the future of those services remains uncertain.