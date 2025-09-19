Lane closures in effect on Hwy 101 near Goleta, travel delays expected

Lane closures on southbound Highway 101 near Goleta will continue to cause delays for the next month, according to Caltrans.

The agency says crews are currently working on a project to remove and replace a drainage culvert that runs below the southbound lanes of Highway 101 near Dos Pueblos Canyon.

Travelers heading south on the highway from Dos Pueblos Canyon Road (exit 113) to Cathedral Oaks Road / Hollister Avenue (exit 110) will now encounter a 24/7 closure of the #1 lane through the area.

Crews are working behind concrete barriers along the roughly 2.5-mile stretch.

After work concludes on the #1 lane, Caltrans says it will continue the project by reopening the #1 lane and closing down the #2 lane in the same area.

These lane closures will be in effect through mid-October, according to Caltrans.

The agency says drivers should expect delays of up to 15 minutes during this time.

Message and directional signs are reportedly in place to alert travelers of the traffic change.

The contractor for this $300,000 project is Brough Construction of Arroyo Grande.