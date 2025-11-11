Lanes on Highway 154 by Goleta Valley closed with fatal crash investigation underway

Lanes on Highway 154 by Goleta Valley are closed for the next 2 hours as police begin investigating a fatal crash that took place.

At around 6:30 this morning, Santa Barbara County and Santa Barbara City Fire Departments responded to a two-vehicle collision, west of Paradise Road. The crash involved on sedan and another SUV obstructing the roadway, and prompting a full highway closure.

The male driver of the sedan was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with moderate injuries. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the involved SUV sustained minor injuries.

California Highway Patrol estimates roads to remain closed for the next two hours. The cause is now under investigation.