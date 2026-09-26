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Learn about Santa Barbara County's storm season preparations at virtual El Niño community meeting

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County of Santa Barbara
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The County of Santa Barbara will host a virtual El Niño community meeting to share information about this year's weather outlook, storm-season preparations, and additional emergency information. This meeting will take place on Oct. 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

County departments and other agencies are working closely together to get ahead of winter weather and ensure the whole community is prepared. Preparations include water-rescue training, flood-control improvements, storm-response planning and road and drainage inspections.

To learn more about these preparations and other weather and emergency information, register for the community meeting here.

Additional resources on storm preparedness, real-time rainfall and stream gauge data and flood readiness guides can be found at countyofsb.org.

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