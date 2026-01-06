Leo DiCaprio, Sean Penn & Benicio Del Toro to receive award at film festival

Three of cinema’s most celebrated actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Benicio Del Toro will be honored with the Hammond Cinema Vanguard Award at the 41st annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival, organizers announced today.

The tribute will take place on Monday, Feb. 9, 2026.

The award recognizes the actors for their work in this year’s acclaimed 'One Battle After Another.'

SBIFF organizers say the actors’ performances in the film helped make it “one of the most talked-about films of the year.”

“This is by far the most exciting tribute in SBIFF history,” SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling said. “These three artists individually have regaled us with exemplary and unforgettable performances, and together, they have made one of the best films, ‘One Battle After Another.’ Let’s rejoice.”

DiCaprio, Penn and Del Toro join a distinguished roster of past Vanguard honorees as the festival looks to spotlight both established and emerging voices in cinema.

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival runs from February 4-14, 2026, with the Hammond Cinema Vanguard Award presentation scheduled for Feb. 9.

Further festival programming and ticket information will be available through SBIFF in the coming weeks.