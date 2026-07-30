Local Congressman honors July as "American Grown Flower and Foliage Month”

A bipartisan group of lawmakers has introduced a resolution recognizing July 2026 as "American Grown Flower and Foliage Month," celebrating the contributions of the nation's flower and foliage growers to agriculture, local economies, and American communities.

The resolution is led in the House by Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-CA-24) alongside Congressional Cut Flower Caucus co-chairs Reps. Dan Newhouse (R-WA-04), Chellie Pingree (D-ME-01), Jimmy Panetta (D-CA-20), and Jeff Hurd (R-CO-03).

California, which produces nearly three-quarters of all U.S.-grown cut flowers, remains at the center of the industry.

Lawmakers say the designation recognizes the vital role flower farms play in supporting American jobs, small businesses, and the specialty crop sector while encouraging consumers to choose domestically grown blooms.

The resolution also builds on the bipartisan Don Young American Grown Act, legislation that would require flowers displayed in key federal buildings to be sourced from American growers.

Named in honor of the late Alaska Congressman Don Young, the bill continues to receive bipartisan support in both chambers of Congress.

Founded in 2014, the Congressional Cut Flower Caucus works to educate lawmakers about the economic and cultural importance of America's flower and foliage industry and advocates for policies that help U.S. growers remain competitive.