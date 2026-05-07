Local congressman signs bill to stop billions more in Iran war spending

U.S. Representative Salud Carbajal has signed onto the No Funds for Iran War Act.

It is a bill introduced by U.S. Representative Pat Ryan that would prohibit the use of additional taxpayer funds for military action against Iran without an Authorization for the Use of Military Force or an official declaration of war from Congress.

The Trump administration has waged war in Iran for nine weeks without congressional approval.

The conflict has reportedly cost at least $25 billion, killed 13 U.S. servicemembers, wounded hundreds more, and driven up gas prices.

The bill follows the Pentagon's request for $1.5 trillion in funding for Fiscal Year 2027, which does not include a reported Iran War supplemental funding request of $200 billion.

"Trump started his illegal war in Iran without rhyme or reason, and the results have been nothing short of disastrous," Carbajal said. "His war has cost American taxpayers tens of billions of dollars while driving up the cost of essentials like groceries and gas. I'm supporting Congressman Ryan's No Funds for Iran War Act because Americans should not be forced to foot the bill for an endless, unauthorized conflict."

Carbajal has repeatedly voted in favor of War Powers Resolutions, including an April 2026 proposal. Carbajal is a Marine Corps Reserve veteran and serves on the House Armed Services Committee, which conducts oversight of the Department of Defense.