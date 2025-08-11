Local eatery one of 8 nationwide to be recognized for vegan breakfast sandwich

Chef Dalan Moreno is making a name for himself with his plant-based creations at Rascals Vegan in Santa Barbara.

His journey into the world of veganism began at 15 years old after watching a PETA video about animal rights. That pivotal moment inspired him to embrace a vegan lifestyle and reimagine some of his favorite dishes.

“The McDonald's version was created here, not too far away on Milford Street,” says Moreno, “So, it was basically the same idea, but instead of the usual ingredients, we use tofu for the egg, a sausage from a company called Late Life, and an American slice of cheese on an English muffin.”

Moreno’s breakfast sandwich earned him national recognition from PETA, being named one of the top eight vegan breakfast sandwiches in the country.

Lisbet Chiriboga, Teach Kind manager at PETA, says the recognition is a way to show appreciation for chefs nationwide.

“We just want to reward and recognize restaurants and supermarkets that are offering vegan options to the masses," said Chiriboga. "Because the demand is growing.”

According to BusinessWire, the U.S. plant-based food market reached a staggering $8.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to soar to $19 billion by 2030.

Interest in plant-based diets is on the rise, too, with recent data from the National Library of Medicine showing that the percentage of individuals following these diets more than doubled from 12% to 26% between 2019 and 2022.

Santa Barbara local Craig Markson was happy to see such an award going to a local restaurant. "I am a big supporter of PETA," said Markson. "I recently completed my estate planning, and it is a significant portion of my estate planning. So the fact that they gave this place an award was pretty special to me. It meant a lot."

For chef Moreno, receiving this award signifies more than just professional recognition — it’s a full-circle moment tied to his journey.

“The fact that I went vegan because of one of their videos just felt like a huge, full-circle moment," Moreno. "It felt amazing to receive this."