Local non-profit marks 25 years with special song from actor Kevin Costner

Actor and singer Kevin Costner is teaming up with ShelterBox USA based in Santa Barbara to celebrate 25 years of providing emergency shelter and hope to families displaced by disaster and conflict.

Costner who lives in Summerland is lending his voice and music to the cause, debuting a moving song titled “Find Your Way”, written and recorded with his band, Kevin Costner & Modern West. The song will be featured during the ShelterBox USA virtual benefit, streaming at 5 p.m. Thursday night at shelterboxusa.org/Virtual-Benefit.

“Kevin’s song ‘Find Your Way’ captures the heart of what we do at ShelterBox,” said Kerri Murray, President of ShelterBox USA. "It’s about holding on to faith when everything feels lost, and finding light and safety when the world feels uncertain."

The benefit kicks off a series of events marking ShelterBox’s 25th anniversary.

They say it will highlight stories of resilience from families rebuilding their lives and the volunteers who bring shelter to crisis zones worldwide.

A gala at the Montecito Club in Santa Barbara on December 6 will bring together humanitarian leaders and advocates from around the world.