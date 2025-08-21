Local non-profit ShelterBox providing help to flood victims in Pakistan

Severe monsoonal flooding has caused widespread devastation across Pakistan.

Downpours dumping over 4 inches of rain in just one hour have triggered flash floods in mountain villages and causing widespread destruction.

“The intensity and speed of the monsoon rains caught people off guard – destroying homes and sweeping away entire villages. People are in urgent need of support,” said Haroon Altaf, ShelterBox Regional Director of Asia & MENA (Middle East and North Africa).

ShelterBox is an organization based in Santa Barbara providing help to people rebuilding their lives after a disaster or conflict. They have a team in Pakistan and are sending another team to Islamabad soon. The organization will be working closely with Islamic Relief Pakistan (IRP) on how best to support people displaced by flooding and landslides.

Shelter and other essential items are already available in their storage depots in Pakistan and Dubai, allowing them to respond quickly.

Currently, it's peak monsoon season, and the organization is focusing on what people need and where that need is the highest. ShelterBox is also looking at shelter repair kits so people can make temporary repairs to damaged homes.

In 2022 ShelterBox provided help to flood victims in Pakistan by supporting families with water filters, tents, mosquito nets, solar lights, and other essential supplies.