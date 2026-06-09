Locally grown produce program targets growing need among seniors

The Terrace Foundation is expanding its produce distribution program into Goleta, bringing fresh fruits and vegetables to residents who may struggle to access nutritious food as grocery costs continue to rise.

The nonprofit's expansion comes as organization leaders report ongoing demand for food assistance, particularly among older adults living on fixed incomes.

“People come in and they reach out to us, letting us know they're in need of high-quality produce, and they sometimes can't afford buying produce from the store,” said Austin Sharon, Director of Development for the Terrace Foundation.

The program provides a variety of fresh produce, including carrots and turnips, grown at the foundation’s three urban farms in Santa Barbara.

Sharon said the organization is focused on helping seniors maintain access to healthy meals.

“We're doing our best to make sure they get one nutritional meal a day,” he said.

Food insecurity among older adults remains a significant concern throughout Santa Barbara County, according to the foundation.

“There are more seniors in Santa Barbara that are food insecure, compared to other parts of the nation,” Sharon said. “About 58 percent of seniors are at risk of food insecurity.”

Residents receiving the produce say the quality and freshness set it apart from what is commonly found in stores.

“I mean, people usually go to Sprouts or Whole Foods and pick up produce that was picked days or weeks prior,” said Santa Barbara resident Nece Mills. “This was picked the day of or before.”

Foundation leaders say they hope the expansion into Goleta will help more seniors access fresh, healthy food while easing the financial burden of rising grocery prices.

The Terrace Foundation plans to continue growing and distributing produce from its urban farms as demand for food assistance remains high across the region.

