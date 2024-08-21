Locals react to President Biden's first day of vacation in Santa Ynez

This week, President Joe Biden and the first lady are visiting the small town of Santa Ynez. They arrived at the Santa Barbara Airport early Tuesday morning.

"I think it's great. It's a small-town feel in California which has so many big places," said local Madalyn Stone. "Ronald Reagan used to live here so it feels very in-line to have another president here."

The Biden visit has local business owner John Copeland of Rancho Olivos sending out invites.

"I reached out to the White House to write to the president and say, you know, hey, come drop by and try some olive oil!" Copeland said.

Most people say they haven’t noticed a change in town since the president's arrival, but pilot Bill Krauch says the five-day flight restriction for the area caused him to make adjustments.

"I moved the plane to Santa Maria, and I can fly out of there," explained Krauch, Santa Ynez Valley Airport Board Member.

He says it's different from the last time a president was in the area.

"We’ve never had a no-fly zone at the airport. When Reagan was here, there'd be a no-fly zone over his ranch, but it was very confined," Krauch said.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials and Secret Service agents outside the ranch where the president is believed to be staying would not confirm or deny who was staying at the private residence or for how long they would be in the area.

We’re told the president does not have any public or private appearances scheduled during his stay on the Central Coast.