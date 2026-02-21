Lunar New Year celebration returns to Santa Barbara Public Library

The Santa Barbara Chinese School and the Central Library are teaming up to hold a second annual Lunar New Year Celebration on Sunday.

The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Central Library. The event will feature crafts, food, prizes, a Chinese book exchange, and more. Attendees will also be able to enjoy musical performances by students from Santa Barbara studying Asian languages. Some local businesses will also provide food tastings.

The event celebrates the beginning of the Year of the Horse. The Santa Barbara Chinese School celebrated its 40th anniversary in December.