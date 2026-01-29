Man allegedly making threats with baton arrested at golf club

A 70-year-old Carpinteria man is in jail after he allegedly threatened people while armed with a baton at Birnam Wood Golf Club in Carpinteria.

On Tuesday, January 27 deputies say when they arrived to the golf course in the afternoon and found the suspect barricaded inside the fitness director’s office.

After a short standoff, the suspect reportedly exited the office, dropped the baton and was arrested.

Deputies report that the man was combative and spit in a deputy’s face.

Deputies say a search of the suspect’s car revealed multiple weapons, including a loaded handgun, swords, and escrima-style fighting sticks.

The suspect, Chris Ernest Wiedmann of Carpinteria, was booked into jail on felony obstruction charges, along with several misdemeanor charges including brandishing a weapon, battery on a peace officer, possession of a baton, trespassing, and carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

He is being held on $150,000 bail.