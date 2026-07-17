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Man arrested following large fight in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara police
KSBY
Santa Barbara police
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A man was arrested following a large fight in Santa Barbara on Wednesday, July 15.

Police say the incident happened near the intersection of State Street and Cota Street around 8:50 p.m. They say the interaction started when an adult man approached and confronted a boy under the age of 18.

During the encounter, they say, the adult took a necklace from the boy's neck, leading to a physical fight.

Police responded to multiple 911 calls about the incident alongside the Santa Barbara Fire Department and paramedics.

Santa Barbara police arrested the man on suspicion of strong-arm robbery and child endangerment. He is currently being held in the Santa Barbara County Jail. His bail is set at $100,000.

No one was seriously hurt and the stolen necklace was returned to its owner.

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