Man found guilty in connection with murder at Stearns Wharf

A man was found guilty in connection with the death of Robert Gutierrez, who was shot and killed while visiting Santa Barbara's Stearns Wharf in December 2022.

A jury found Jiram Tenorio-Ramon guilty of all charges, including first-degree murder. The jury also found true the special circumstance that Tenorio-Ramon committed the murder while he was an active part of a criminal street gang.

The murder occurred on December 9, 2022, around 8:40 pm. According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, Tenorio-Ramon was a passenger in a vehicle driving on Stearns Wharf when he saw a group of people he believed to be members of a rival gang. Tenorio-Ramon directed the driver to stop and exited the vehicle with a gun. He ran toward the group and fired his gun, fatally striking Robert Gutierrez. The DA says Gutierrez was an innocent bystander walking to a restaurant with his wife to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary.

About a week later, Tenorio-Ramon reportedly posted a rap video on Instagram, in which he recounted the details of the murder and bragged about the killing.

Tenorio-Ramon's trial lasted for three weeks, and the jury deliberated for one day before making its decision.

It was Tenorio-Ramon's second trial regarding this case because the first ended in a hung jury.

He is set to be sentenced on October 29, 2026, and faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A total of eight people have now been convicted of felonies in connection with the killing.

