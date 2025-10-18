Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man rescued from ocean in Goleta after fleeing threats

The Santa Barbara County Fire and Ocean Rescue crews responded to a report at around 12:08 p.m. at Ellwood Pier in Goleta after a man was seen clinging to the pier in chest-high water. The man told rescuers he was homeless and had entered the water to escape after being chased and threatened by other homeless individuals.

Following firefighters’ instructions, the man was able to swim to shore. Rescue personnel then assisted him along the beach from Ellwood Pier to Haskell’s Beach. He was evaluated and taken by ambulance to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital with minor injuries and symptoms of hypothermia.

