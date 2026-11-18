On Tuesday District Attorney John Savrnoch announced the sentencing of Tyre Jamar Mayers to 10 years in state prison after pleading guilty to human trafficking and two counts of violating a criminal protective order in Santa Barbara County.

“This case is a reminder that human trafficking is not a distant problem. It happens in our own communities, and its victims deserve to know that they are not alone and that we will fight to protect them,” Savrnoch said.

Savrnoch also recognized the work of victim advocates who helped support the victim throughout the case.