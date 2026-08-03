Man struck and killed by train in Santa Barbara

A man was struck and killed by a passenger train traveling southbound through Santa Barbara on Sunday, August 2.

According to the Santa Barbara Police Department, a report was received at approximately 7:30 p.m., that a train struck a pedestrian who was on the tracks adjacent to Por La Mar Circle.

Officers, the fire department, and paramedics responded to the scene and conducted life-saving measures to the man who had been struck before he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims identity will not be released until his family is notified.

The incident is under investigation, however no foul play is suspected.