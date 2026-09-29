Maria Ygnacio Bike Path in Goleta closes for storm repairs

The Maria Ygnacio Bike Path in Goleta closed Monday as crews began permanent repairs to a section of the trail damaged during winter storms.

The closure is at the U.S. 101 undercrossing between Calle Real and Lassen Drive, near the Patterson Avenue exit.

The area was originally closed in February after storm damage undermined the path. A temporary bridge reopened the route in April, but Santa Barbara County is now moving forward with permanent repairs.

Crews will stabilize the area and rebuild the damaged section.

For some cyclists, the closure is affecting their daily commute.

“I take this bike path every day, five days a week, to commute to UCSB, and the closure, in my opinion, is a little untimely,” said Henri Benoit, a UCSB student.

The project was awarded for nearly $564,000, with the county authorizing up to about $693,000, including contingency and additional work. The project is funded through the county’s Measure A South Coast road funds.

Lael Wageneck, a Santa Barbara County Public Works public information officer, said the bike path project is part of broader preparation ahead of the rainy season.

“There’s a lot of projects we’re working on. Typically, what we do before any rainy season …” Wageneck said.

Wageneck said county crews are also working on several creeks and basins throughout the county.

For cyclists who rely on the Maria Ygnacio path, the closure means taking a longer route and sharing the road with traffic.

“I have to ride up on Patterson and make sure I don’t get hit by the cars that are trying to turn onto the freeway,” Benoit said.

The county recommends cyclists use detours through University Drive, Patterson Avenue and Hollister Avenue, or Calle Real and Turnpike Road.

The repair work is expected to continue through mid-November, weather permitting.

Wageneck urged drivers to be aware of increased bicycle traffic along the detour routes.

“We’d like to remind the public they might see more cyclists on Calle Real, so to please be mindful of them,” she said.