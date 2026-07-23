Martha Stewart and Jane Lynch attend Central Coast fundraiser

More than 500 people attended Ganna Walska Lotusland's annual sold out fundraiser Botanical Splendor in Montecito.

Lotusland is a 37-acre non-profit that's been open to the public for more than 30 years.

The theme for this year's big event was celebrating the legacy of Madame Ganna Walska and her commitment to nature and shaping horticulture, philanthropy and conservation.

Steve Lucero/BFA.com Jane Lynch

The host of the event was actress Jane Lynch who is also a member of Lotusland.

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This year's special guest was Martha Stewart. One of the auction items included a lunch and tour of Martha Stewart's home and garden.

Tens of thousands of dollars was raised at the annual fundraiser held on July 18.

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Organizers say proceeds from the gala will directly benefit the botanical garden by providing essential philanthropic support for its ongoing operations and mission.

They say the funds sustain the exceptional horticultural stewardship, conservation initiatives, educational programs, visitor experience, and the care of one of the world's most significant botanical collections.