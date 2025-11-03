Mechanical failures lead to delay in opening of new Goleta splash pad

Equipment failures are delaying the opening of a new splash pad in Goleta.

The City states the issues were found during recent testing and inspection at the facility at Johnny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park in Old Town.

The splash pad does not meet the City's safety and quality standards needed to be able to open, the City announced.

“We understand how disappointing this news is for our residents,” said JoAnne Plummer, director of neighborhood services, in a press release. “The Splash Pad has been one of our most anticipated park improvements, and our community has been waiting patiently. While we are eager to open this facility to the public, the City is committed to taking the time needed to ensure the safety, reliability and long-term performance of the project.”

The project broke ground in June of 2023 and has been delayed by not only this latest failure but also construction issues and supply chain challenges.

While it’s unknown when the issues will be fixed and the splash pad able to open, the City states it’s working “closely with the contractor and equipment manufacturer to identify and resolve the root causes of the malfunctions.”