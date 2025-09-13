Meet the women behind the oldest bookstore in Santa Barbara County

The oldest bookstore in Santa Barbara County turned 100 this year, and many in the community say part of its longevity has a lot to do with its owner, Mary Sheldon, who knows a lot about books and people.

"Some of us read to escape. Some people read for information. It just depends," Sheldon says.

After 30 years behind the counter at Tecolote, Sheldon has earned the confidence and trust of her customers, matching readers with books they love.

Customer and friend Nan O’Bryne says Tecolote is woven into the community as a place to discover something new and to be pointed toward a story you didn’t know you needed.

"It's very important that we read and that we have access to new books and things we don't know about, which Mary is very good at," O'Bryne says.

The historic store can trace its roots back to the original location in the Historic de la Guerra Adobe in 1925, making it the oldest bookstore in Santa Barbara County.

Sheldon says the shop moved to Montecito in the 1960s, and she started working there in the 70s. From her first day to her last, Mary says she’ll keep steering readers toward their next literary adventure.

"Have you read that book? Read it, and if you like it, come back," Sheldon says with a smile.