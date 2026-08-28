Missing man from Shafter found dead near Santa Barbara County Main Jail

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man from Shafter whose body was found near the Main Jail on Thursday afternoon.

Sheriff's officials say a staff member found David Mireles, 53, under some brush on a hillside next to the jail's administration building. First responders confirmed that he was deceased.

Late on the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 19, the California Highway Patrol arrested Mireles on suspicion of driving under the influence and booked him into the jail. He was released from custody the next morning.

According to the State Attorney General's office, Mireles was reported missing to the Shafter Police Department that day.

Sheriff's officials say they were notified of the missing person report five hours after Mireles' release. Deputies then searched the jail property and surrounding areas but did not locate him at that time.

According to the sheriff's office, the area where Mireles was ultimately found this week was obscured by brush and not visible from the walkway. Investigators believe he had been in that location since shortly after his release.

Sheriff's officials do not suspect foul play. They say Mireles had multiple medical conditions, but the cause of his death has not yet been determined.