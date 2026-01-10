Monique Limón sworn in as the first Latina to lead the California Senate

Paso Robles resident Monique Limón was sworn in as California Senate President Pro Tempore on Friday afternoon in Santa Barbara by former Vice President Kamala Harris. Limón makes history as the first mother and first Latina to lead the California State Senate. She represents Senate District 21, serving Santa Barbara, Ventura, and San Luis Obispo counties.

In her new role, Limón will play a key role in shaping policy in the state senate. She said it was an honor to be sworn in by Harris.

"I think it was, really, an incredible, you know, amazing moment for me to have her here, to be the one to swear Amy in on the junior high campus, that I got to go to school with, because I feel like something like this is part of what makes California amazing," said Limón.

She also said she plans to focus on budget concerns and both federal and state policy issues during her term.