Montecito Fire reports multiple rattlesnake encounters as temperatures rise

Rattlesnake season has arrived along the Central Coast and residents in Montecito are being urged to stay alert after two reported bites in the past month.

Local fire officials say encounters with the venomous snakes tend to increase as temperatures rise, drawing more hikers onto trails and bringing snakes out of winter inactivity.

Hikers say awareness is key when heading out on local trails.

“A really important factor is just being aware of where rattlesnakes are, knowing their habitat and how to avoid areas they might be in,” said Ashley Parrilla, who frequents the area.

Others say the recent incidents have already changed their habits.

“The second day I found out, I started wearing my hiking boots,” said Aracely Marquilla.

Related: Early rattlesnake season raises concerns for Central Coast hikers

Early rattlesnake season raises concerns for Central Coast hikers

The Montecito Fire Department responded to both rattlesnake-related calls this month. Fire Engineer Andy Rupp said while sightings are common, two bite incidents in such a short span stand out.

“It’s certainly common for people to see rattlesnakes on the trails,” Rupp said. “In these cases, both patients were running, which makes it harder for the snake to recognize someone is coming.”

Emergency crews must quickly assess how to reach victims in often rugged terrain, whether by hiking in, transporting by vehicle or requesting an airlift. In the most recent incident, firefighters reached the patient on foot.

Officials say prevention and awareness are key as snake activity increases.

Experts advise hikers who encounter a rattlesnake to remain calm, keep a safe distance and slowly back away. If bitten, individuals should call 911 immediately, or text 911 if a call is not possible.

“It’s more unusual for us to see two incidents so close together, but this is the time of year when snakes are more active,” Rupp said. “As temperatures rise, they come out. So when you’re on the trail, stay on it, keep an eye on the path in front of you, and avoid wearing headphones.”

