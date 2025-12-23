Montecito Fire stresses holiday season fire safety

As the holiday season brings colder weather and more time spent indoors, Montecito Fire officials are urging residents to stay alert to fire hazards while also preparing for potential storm impacts.

“Most people, especially with the weathe,r are stuck inside, so they get a little more complacent,” said Robert Galbriath, a captain and assistant fire marshal with the department. “They’re out of their routine, and they tend to forget things.”

One of the most common holiday fire risks involves Christmas trees. “Any time there is a Christmas tree fire, it’s due to electrical issues like Christmas tree lights,” Galbriath said. “You want to make sure when you’re sleeping, they’re turned off.”

Fire officials are also warning residents to be cautious with fireplaces, particularly gas fireplaces that may be left on for extended periods of time. Smoldering materials can create dangerous conditions inside the home. “You don’t want to leave things smoldering in the firebox, because it can cause carbon monoxide to potentially come into the house,” Galbriath said.

At the same time, residents are taking steps to prepare for possible storm-related impacts. The Montecito Fire Department is supplying sandbags throughout the week at Manning Park to help protect homes from flooding and mudslides. Resident Pierce Simmons was seen helping a neighbor load sandbags, saying past experiences have shown him the importance of being prepared.

“My family always over-prepared, my dad especially,” Simmons said. “We used to think he was a little crazy, and we hated doing it growing up, but it bailed us out last time.”

Fire officials say taking simple precautions such as turning off holiday lights, properly using fireplaces and preparing for storms can make a significant difference in keeping families safe during the holiday season.