Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySanta Barbara South Coast

Actions

Montecito Miramar Beach Resort owner Rick Caruso announces new golf club

Miramar Lake Club.jpg
Caruso
default
Miramar Lake Club.jpg
Posted
and last updated

Rick Caruso, the Los Angeles real estate developer behind the Rosewood Miramar Beach resort in Montecito, is launching a new private golf and social club in Ventura County.

Caruso announced on Tuesday, July 7 the formation of The Miramar Lake Club, a membership-based club set to open in the fall in Thousand Oaks.

PATIO

The club will center on an 18-hole, par-3 golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus, what Caruso describes as one of only 2 of its kind in the world and the only one in the United States.

Miramar Lake Club2.jpg

The club will be anchored by an 18,000-square-foot clubhouse and is planned to include a restaurant, resort-style pool, fitness and training facilities, wellness amenities, and a calendar of social events. Caruso said additional details, including a signature restaurant concept with an award-winning chef, will be announced in the coming months.

Miramar Lake Club3.jpg

The announcement comes as golf participation, both on and off the course, has grown more than 50% over the past decade, according to the National Golf Foundation.

KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community