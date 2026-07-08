Montecito Miramar Beach Resort owner Rick Caruso announces new golf club

Rick Caruso, the Los Angeles real estate developer behind the Rosewood Miramar Beach resort in Montecito, is launching a new private golf and social club in Ventura County.

Caruso announced on Tuesday, July 7 the formation of The Miramar Lake Club, a membership-based club set to open in the fall in Thousand Oaks.

Caruso

The club will center on an 18-hole, par-3 golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus, what Caruso describes as one of only 2 of its kind in the world and the only one in the United States.

Caruso

The club will be anchored by an 18,000-square-foot clubhouse and is planned to include a restaurant, resort-style pool, fitness and training facilities, wellness amenities, and a calendar of social events. Caruso said additional details, including a signature restaurant concept with an award-winning chef, will be announced in the coming months.

Caruso

The announcement comes as golf participation, both on and off the course, has grown more than 50% over the past decade, according to the National Golf Foundation.