More rain prompts storm preparations in Santa Barbara

Montecito and surrounding communities are preparing for another rain-filled holiday as storms move into the area, prompting residents to take precautions and officials to urge caution on the roads.

Local sandbag stations have remained busy since opening last week, offering residents a way to protect homes or businesses from potential flooding and runoff as rainfall continues.

Nearby, the Montecito Village Hardware Store has also seen a steady increase in customers making last-minute preparations. Employees say many residents are addressing issues that only became apparent once the rain began.

“A lot of roof patch, a lot of sheeting, people are finding problems they didn’t know they had until the rain got here,” said Ronnie Ruiz, a hardware store associate. “And this week, it’s been the same.”

Ruiz said residents should also make sure their vehicles are prepared before traveling in wet conditions, noting that improperly sealed windshields caused problems during the previous storm.

“We had a lot of issues with that last week,” Ruiz said. “People are covering things with sheeting and using sandbags to make sure nothing flies off.”

The California Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to slow down, drive cautiously in wet conditions and plan ahead during the holiday weekend.

“During the holiday season, it’s common for people to consume alcoholic beverages,” said Sgt. Keith Roger of the California Highway Patrol. “If you do drink, do not drink and drive. Make a plan so you can get to and from your destination safely.”

