More Santa Barbara residents turning to e-bikes as gas prices remain high

Paul Forester, a retired teacher, has started relying less on his car and more on his e-bike.

“I shop with it… a whole bunch of stuff I used to do with my car, I now do with my e-bike,” Forester said.

And he’s not alone. A 2026 study from the micromobility company Veo found that 68% of people with access to a car have replaced some of their driving trips with bikes or e-bikes.

Forester said saving money on gas is only part of the appeal.

“Parking, you don’t have to worry about parking,” he said. “It’s so much easier going around downtown to get groceries and do errands, or go to the bank when you don’t have to worry about parking.”

At Isla Vista Bike Boutique, staff said they have seen a recent increase in interest in used bikes as gas prices remain high.

Bicycle mechanic Henry Sarria said the shift has already changed his own routine.

“As far as grocery shopping, we just ride our bikes to the IV Food Co-op, pick up groceries, and call it a day,” Sarria said.

From e-bikes to bike lanes, Santa Barbara County is steadily building around two-wheeled transportation.

In Isla Vista, for example, a multi-million-dollar infrastructure project is adding protected bike lanes, improved sidewalks, curb extensions and upgraded crossing signals aimed at making cycling safer and more connected.

