Motorcycle and auto crash, minor injuries sustained

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reports that a motorcycle and an SUV crashed on Highway 154 by the Painted Cave area in Santa Barbara, causing the highway to be closed for less than an hour.

According to the agency, the 71-year-old motorcyclist sustained minor injuries and was transported by ground ambulance to Cottage Hospital with two firefighter-paramedics from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The SUV solo driver reportedly declined treatment and transport.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.