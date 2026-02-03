Mountain lion sightings in Santa Barbara

On Monday the Santa Barbara Animal Control was alerted of several sightings over the weekend of a mountain lion in the Oak Park and Mission Creek areas.

The sightings happened during the day and night. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife was also notified and plans to coordinate with local wildlife resources.

Community members in the area are advised to keep pets indoors and avoid hiking alone at dawn or dusk.

Police say if you see a mountain lion, do not approach it.

If you believe there is a significant threat to public safety you are urged to call 911 to report the sighting.

You can also contact the Santa Barbara City Animal Control through the Santa Barbara Police Department Dispatch non-emergency line at (805) 882-8900 or email City Animal Control directly at animalcontrol@sbpd.com.