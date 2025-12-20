New affordable housing project breaks ground in Goleta

Officials in Santa Barbara County broke ground this week on Heritage Ridge, a 102-unit affordable housing development aimed at easing the region’s housing crisis by serving seniors, families, veterans and people experiencing homelessness.

The project, located at 6488 Camino Vista in Goleta, will include on-site management and a public park, adding both affordable housing and community space.

Goleta City Councilmember James Kyriako said the need for affordable housing has reached critical levels across the South Coast.

“Affordability is really a crisis here in our communities in all of the South Coast, and especially in Goleta,” Kyriako said.

Housing leaders say the development will help residents stay connected to the communities where they work and live.

John Polanski, Director of Housing Development for the Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara, said long commutes can isolate workers from their cities.

“When people have long commutes to get to and from work, they get disconnected from their city because they’re not spending their time in the city they work in,” Polanski said.

Developers say Heritage Ridge is also expected to keep spending local by allowing residents to live, work and shop in the same community.

The application process for future residents will begin closer to the project’s completion, which is expected in late spring to early summer of 2027.

