New details released in deadly Ralphs grocery store shooting in Goleta

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials outside a Ralphs grocery store in Goleta on Monday, October 20, 2025.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has released new information about a deadly shooting that happened earlier this month in Goleta.

Detectives say the incident began around 2:30 p.m. on October 20 at the Ralphs grocery store on Hollister Avenue. Deputies responded to reports of a man attacking another person with a weapon. Investigators have now identified the suspect as 34-year-old Abdou Rahman Nyan of Connecticut.

Authorities say the confrontation started when Nyan was seen abusing the victim’s dog. Before deputies arrived, Nyan allegedly stabbed the victim twice, then ran into the crowded store and barricaded himself in a restroom.

Deputies tried to negotiate, but investigators say Nyan suddenly charged at them holding two knives. A Taser was deployed, and two deputies fired six rounds, killing Nyan.

The stabbing victim survived and has since been released from the hospital. The Sheriff’s Office says the involved deputies remain on administrative leave as the case is reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office standard procedures following an officer-involved shooting.

