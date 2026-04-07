New nonstop Chicago flight lands at Santa Barbara Airport

The first nonstop flight from Chicago landed Monday at the Santa Barbara Airport on Monday, marking the launch of new daily service connecting the Central Coast with the Midwest.

Passengers on the inaugural flight were greeted with excitement, with the flight attendant shouting, “Time for Chicago—woo hoo!” upon arrival.

City officials said the new route to Chicago O’Hare International Airport expands travel options and strengthens the region’s connection to a major national hub.

The service, operated daily by United Airlines, is the return of a route previously offered on a seasonal basis in 2021 and 2022. Officials say its comeback as a daily flight reflects growing demand for direct access between the two regions.

“I specifically booked it because I wanted to be on the first flight,” said passenger Mary Barron. “I was so excited when I heard they were starting to have a direct flight.”

Local leaders and tourism officials say the connection is about more than convenience.

“Having a direct flight to Chicago connects us to the world,” one official said.

Kathy Janega-Dykes, president and CEO of Visit Santa Barbara, called the route a “gamechanger.”

“It’s a powerful connection,” she said. “It brings Santa Barbara to one of our great cities.”

The new service adds to the Santa Barbara Airport’s growing list of nonstop destinations, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Phoenix and Portland.

