New roundabout opens in Goleta as Project Connect reaches major milestone

A new roundabout at the intersection of Pine Avenue and Ekwill Street is now open to drivers in Goleta, marking another milestone in the city's largest-ever infrastructure project.

The intersection officially opened to traffic Friday as part of Project Connect, a multi-year effort designed to improve traffic flow, expand bicycle and pedestrian access, and modernize aging infrastructure throughout Old Town Goleta.

The newly completed roundabout replaces what many commuters had long considered one of the city's most congested intersections.

"Pre-construction traffic was a disaster," said Jerry Ferraro, manager of Trek Santa Barbara. "Just coming to work would take me 20 minutes."

According to the city, Project Connect carries a construction cost of approximately $62.7 million, making it the largest capital improvement project in Goleta's history.

In addition to the roundabout, the project includes a new bridge over San Jose Creek, roadway improvements, and expanded bicycle and pedestrian connections intended to improve mobility throughout the area.

Ferraro said the changes have already made a noticeable difference.

"But now you don't see that traffic," he said. "It's been a success in our eyes as a commuter, but definitely as a business manager."

While many businesses welcome the improvements, some say the project still needs a few finishing touches.

"I think people are just in a hurry in general, so they're not slowing down," said Eleni Tziouvaras, owner of E Salon. "I see it all day, every day. People just need to slow down and pay attention on the road."

Tziouvaras said she believes the roundabout will function even better once crews complete final safety improvements.

"It'll look better when they put lines on the ground and put lights at night at the roundabout," she said.

Construction on other portions of Project Connect is expected to continue as the city completes the remaining phases of the transportation improvement project

