New South Hope Avenue housing project aims to expand affordable options in Santa Barbara

For many Santa Barbara residents, housing costs are a daily struggle. A four-story affordable housing project under construction along South Hope Avenue will provide studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments for low-income residents, with half of the 46 units reserved for people with developmental or mental health disabilities.

City officials say all residents will receive Section 8 assistance, meaning they will pay no more than 30% of their income toward rent.

“Most people are paying way above 30% of their income for rent, which means they’re rent-burdened and giving up other necessities of life in order to keep a roof over their head,” said Rob Fredericks, Executive Director of the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.

The sentiment reflects a reality many residents say they are feeling firsthand.

“It’s expensive, one of the most expensive places in the world. It’s unaffordable for a lot of maintenance and service workers,” said Michael Ramirez, a Santa Barbara resident.

Housing applications for the project are expected to open closer to construction completion, with units typically filled through existing Housing Authority waitlists.

“The cost of living in Santa Barbara has gone up so much, we’re having a problem with people who work here not being able to live here,” said Oscar Gutierrez, Santa Barbara City Councilmember for the 3rd District.

Funding for the project includes loans from Banc of California, the City of Santa Barbara, and Tri Counties Regional Center, along with federal housing tax credits.

The project is expected to be completed in late 2027.

