New train service could make Central Coast commutes easier

The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) has unanimously approved a proposal to add a new weekday train service connecting Los Angeles, Ventura County and the Central Coast.

The plan is being developed in partnership with the Ventura County Transportation Commission and the Los Angeles–San Diego–San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency, known as LOSSAN. SBCAG reports that more than 11,000 Ventura County residents commute to Santa Barbara County on an average weekday.

If given final approval, the plan would add a weekday roundtrip to the Pacific Surfliner route, departing Los Angeles shortly before 5:15 a.m. and stopping in Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo around 10 a.m. The new service would be in addition to the existing Pacific Surfliner schedule.

Amtrak rider Ace Robles said the current train times are inconvenient, with long delays that can last hours. “Honestly, yeah, the times are really bad, and there’s hours of delay at a time,” he said.

Another rider, Cris Bear, said expanded rail service could help reduce traffic and provide a better option for commuters traveling from Ventura and Oxnard. “I think it would be terrific to get people off the roads. If you commute from Oxnard or Ventura, this is a great thing,” Bear said.

Lauren Bianchi Klemann, SBCAG’s Director of Government Affairs and Public Information, said discussions about fares that would benefit commuters are ongoing. “There are discussions about fares that will benefit commuters. That’s currently being worked out, and discussions are underway,” Klemann said.

If the plan receives final state approval later this month, the pilot program is expected to begin in April.